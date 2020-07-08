Arts & Culture

Neighborhood Drawings: The Connah Store

Posted on

This week’s neighborhood drawing features The Connah Store at the corner of Hanover and Parmenter Streets. The shop, open until 2 a.m. every night, appeals to both locals and tourists with its stock of lottery tickets, tobacco, cold drinks, candy, and more.

Prior to The Connah Store, which has been in this location for several years, Macaluso’s Pharmacy could be found at this busy North End corner.

Also note the bright neon, vertical letters of Bacco down Parmenter Street at the corner of Salem Street.

Drawing by Sandro Carella, North End resident, architect, and co-founder of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts, Inc.

Carella has started a collection of neighborhood vignettes featuring local businesses and landmarks. See more by searching the tag: Neighborhood Drawings.

