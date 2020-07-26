N. Washington St. Bridge Project Update: Lovejoy Wharf Stairs Reopened, Temporary Charles River Safety Zone

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for July 26 – August 8, 2020.

Marine Impacts

From 7/20 – 8/11, a temporary Safety Zone on the Charles River will prohibit transit through all spans of the North Washington Street Bridge to allow the safe removal of the center span of the existing bridge.

As of 7/24, 20% of the center span of the existing bridge has been removed.

No vessel or person shall be permitted to enter the Safety Zone without obtaining permission from the Coast Guard Captain of the Port or a designated representative. Mariners should plan accordingly for the channel closure and avoid the project site.

Description of Scheduled Work

Inspection and wrap up of fender system, installation of fencing system around work zone, and demolition of existing bridge, including demolition of swing-span, removal of asbestos, and water pipe system.

Work Hours

Most work will be done during the daytime (4:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Other work will be done overnight (10:00 pm. – 4:00 a.m.)

In multiple shifts (6:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

Prior to 7/24: drainage work, installation of the fender system, and shifting traffic from existing bridge to temporary bridge.

Travel Tips

The sidewalk on the temporary bridge is on the west (Charles River) side of the structure. The Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.