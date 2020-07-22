Featured Police & Fire

Introducing New Boston Police District A-1 Captain, Robert Ciccolo

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

Boston Police have announced the new head of District A-1, Captain Robert Ciccolo, effective immediately. Captain Ciccolo takes over District 1 from Captain Kenneth Fong who retired last month.

BPD District A-1 Captain Robert Ciccolo

The new police captain provided the following introduction.

For those in the neighborhood who don’t know me, I’ve been with the Department for 37 years, and I have spent the last 4.5 years as Night Command for the North Zone of the city, which includes District 1. Therefore, I do have some familiarity with the neighborhood issues. I am looking forward to working with you to address them.

I think it is important for people to know that, in addition to the regular police reports, I review the 311 Complaints from the previous workday each morning.  I would ask you to emphasize to your friends and neighbors, that 311 complaints containing follow up contact information are more likely to generate a successful follow-up because that allows my Community Service Office to develop a more detailed and accurate picture of the problem.  As always, if you require an immediate police response call 911. 

I am looking forward to future community meetings in which, hopefully, lessened restrictions will allow me to get to know all of you better.

District A-1 includes Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Chinatown, Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, Downtown North Association, Financial District, Leather District, Midtown Park Plaza Neighborhood Association, North End, West End, Wharf District, and Charlestown.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Police & Fire

North End Breaking & Entering Advisory Bulletin

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Since the beginning of July, Boston Police District A-1 have seen an increase in “Breaking & Enterings” in the North End (see recent police reports). Sgt Tom Lema asks residents & businesses to review this Breaking & Entering Advisory Bulletin (pdf).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Police & Fire

Weekly North End/Waterfront Police Blotter

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Highlights from this week’s Boston Police Journal Log for the North End/Waterfront area: Larceny in a Building 03/26/10          3:00pm Victim reports the known male suspect stole his furniture, rugs and electronic equipment from his Commercial St. residence. Shoplifting 03/29/10          11:59am No. Washington St. eyeglass store reports a male suspect stole a pair of eyeglass frames Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
People Photos & Videos Police & Fire

Thank You Boston Police District A-1

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

At the May 2013 North End Public Safety meeting, residents thanked Boston Police for their work after the Boston Marathon bombings. District A-1 Captain Thomas Lee and Officer Ted Boyle are shown above holding their “Boston Strong” t-shirts. Both officers were at the finish line during the bombings. District A-1 hosts a monthly public safety Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply