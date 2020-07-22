Introducing New Boston Police District A-1 Captain, Robert Ciccolo

Boston Police have announced the new head of District A-1, Captain Robert Ciccolo, effective immediately. Captain Ciccolo takes over District 1 from Captain Kenneth Fong who retired last month.

BPD District A-1 Captain Robert Ciccolo

The new police captain provided the following introduction.

For those in the neighborhood who don’t know me, I’ve been with the Department for 37 years, and I have spent the last 4.5 years as Night Command for the North Zone of the city, which includes District 1. Therefore, I do have some familiarity with the neighborhood issues. I am looking forward to working with you to address them.

I think it is important for people to know that, in addition to the regular police reports, I review the 311 Complaints from the previous workday each morning. I would ask you to emphasize to your friends and neighbors, that 311 complaints containing follow up contact information are more likely to generate a successful follow-up because that allows my Community Service Office to develop a more detailed and accurate picture of the problem. As always, if you require an immediate police response call 911.

I am looking forward to future community meetings in which, hopefully, lessened restrictions will allow me to get to know all of you better.

District A-1 includes Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Chinatown, Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, Downtown North Association, Financial District, Leather District, Midtown Park Plaza Neighborhood Association, North End, West End, Wharf District, and Charlestown.