Federal Hazard Unit Swarms North End Building

A normally quiet street in Boston’s North End saw quite a scene around noon on Wednesday when the Feds stormed in with a warrant to search a building at 143 Fulton Street.

Um, looks like FBI Hazardous Evidence Response team is set up on Fulton Street in North End? And they handle [googles] WMD?



Just just a mom around the corner, feeling totally breezy here. Anyone wanna comment @FBIBoston @universalhub @NorthEndBoston @marty_walsh? #bospoli pic.twitter.com/ZGUoAeFj6g — Mom needs coffee (Lisa Green) (@CarCarll) July 29, 2020

Observers on social media posted federal authorities related to terrorism, including the FBI violent crimes division and hazardous evidence team. A tent was set up outside with a section of the sidewalk and street cordoned off.

Breaking: neighbors say it was like a scene out of a movie..the feds descending on an apartment building in the north end with a search warrant in hand #7news pic.twitter.com/TlAffjjcZt — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 29, 2020

The FBI issued a statement saying it was “conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation” and indicated no threat to public safety.