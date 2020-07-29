Federal Hazard Unit Swarms North End Building

A normally quiet street in Boston’s North End saw quite a scene around noon on Wednesday when the Feds stormed in with a warrant to search a building at 143 Fulton Street.
Observers on social media posted federal authorities related to terrorism, including the FBI violent crimes division and hazardous evidence team. A tent was set up outside with a section of the sidewalk and street cordoned off.
The FBI issued a statement saying it was “conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation” and indicated no threat to public safety.