Featured Police & Fire

Federal Hazard Unit Swarms North End Building

Posted on Author Matt ContiComment(0)

A normally quiet street in Boston’s North End saw quite a scene around noon on Wednesday when the Feds stormed in with a warrant to search a building at 143 Fulton Street.

Observers on social media posted federal authorities related to terrorism, including the FBI violent crimes division and hazardous evidence team. A tent was set up outside with a section of the sidewalk and street cordoned off.

The FBI issued a statement saying it was “conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation” and indicated no threat to public safety.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Police & Fire

HazMat Incident on Jerusalem Place in North End

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Boston Fire Department was on Salem Street Monday afternoon investigating a hazardous material incident at Jerusalem Place. A building was evacuated for a few hours due to carbon monoxide levels. Boston Fire attributes the CO to have come from a generator at nearby Cooper Street. Meghan Johnson shares this photo from the scene. (Via Adam Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Police & Fire Transportation

HazMat Response Teams Respond to Truck Near Haymarket Carrying Radioactive Materials

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Video: CBS Boston video report on the HazMat Radioactive Material Scare today near Haymarket. Bolstering the case for banning cut-through hazmat trucks from the North End and downtown Boston, a truck carrying radioactive materials caused the shutdown of the Haymarket MBTA station and surrounding area this afternoon.  The hazmat truck was stopped when Boston Police Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Police & Fire

Freedom Trail Suspicious Package: Is it a Bomb or Shoes?

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The bomb squad closed off Hull Street on Saturday to examine a reported suspicious package left along the Freedom Trail between the Old North Church and Copp’s Hill Burying Ground. BrownBrindleDogOwner captured the action on video, answering the big question: is it a bomb or just shoes left by a forgetful tourist?

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply