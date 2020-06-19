Weekly Top Reads: Outdoor Dining, Mayor Walsh & Rep. Michlewitz Talk Community Issues with Residents, Captain Fong Retires, Short Film Features Copp’s Hill, Downtown Journal, Socially Distant St. Anthony’s Feast Day Photos

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured restaurants, neighborhood meetings, historic locations, cultural events, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Even longtime North Enders who have “seen it all” have been watching in wonderment the overnight transformation of the North End’s streets and squares into European-style cafes and piazzas, complete with umbrellas, plants and even music. Read more and see photos here.

Boston Mayor Walsh and State Representative Aaron Michlewitz weighed in on the vandalism of the Christopher Columbus statue along with a host of other community issues and concerns at the June North End/Waterfront Residents Association (NEWRA) meeting. Read more and watch the video.

Kenneth Fong, Captain of District A-1 is retiring this month from the Boston Police Department. Captain Fong has been active in the community since taking the reins at A-1 in 2014, especially at neighborhood meetings and events. Read more here.

Boston’s The Here Comes Everybody Players perform using words from James Joyce’s Ulysses in a 2020 short film named, A New Day Will Be, to celebrate Bloomsday, which was June 16th. The 3 1/2 minute film includes a clip from Copp’s Hill Burying Ground in Boston’s North End. Read more and watch the video.

Local writer Monica Collins shares her latest column reflecting on the changes to the restaurant industry during COVID-19. As businesses must adapt to survive, many North End eateries have developed take-out menus and found ways to spread out tables. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

The annual Feast day for St. Anthony of Padua was celebrated in a socially distant manner at St. Leonard Church by Fr. Claude Scrima and Fr. Michael Della Penna. After a Mass, the statue of St. Anthony was processed around the church as well as a holy relic. See photos here.