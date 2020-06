Italian American groups are organizing a rally and march on Sunday, June 14, 2 p.m., at Christopher Columbus Park, 100 Atlantic Avenue in Boston’s North End in support of returning the statue to the park.

Sponsors include the Sons and Daughters of Italy, UNICO, The Federation of Italian Organizations, St. Joseph’s Society, the Pirandello Lyceum, and the Italian American Alliance.

Flyers being distributed by sponsoring groups are shown below.