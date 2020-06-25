Featured Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: North End Art, Greenway Carousel, & Rows of Boats

Posted on Author Amanda StollComment(0)

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area. To be featured, tag us  @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront.

North End Art

Greenway Carousel Reopens

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Carousel reopens on Friday, June 26 on a limited weekend schedule! It will be open Friday–Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rows of Boats

Furry Feature

Reader Submissions

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Featured Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: Cotton Candy Skies and Seeing Sandwiches

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area. To be featured, tag us  @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront. Cotton Candy Skies Seeing Sandwiches Furry Feature Reader Submissions

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Business Community

Social Media Scavenger Hunt on Greenway Starts Tuesday

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

News from the Greenway Conservancy on the launch of a new scavenger hunt in the park:   Greenway To Hold a Major Scavenger Hunt Throughout the Park on Social Media Dozens of Food Truck Gift Cards and Free Carousel Rides to be Hidden in Plain-view throughout the Park with Clues to be provided on Social Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: Carnival of Dogs & Summer Remains

Posted on Author Lauren Milione

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents, visitors, and more in the area. To be featured, tag us @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront. Carnival of Dogs View this post on Instagram New fave treats @nedogbiscuit! What a great find at #carnivalofdogs2018 ! Swipe to Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply