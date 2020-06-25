Social Highlights This Week: North End Art, Greenway Carousel, & Rows of Boats

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area. To be featured, tag us @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront. Cotton Candy Skies Seeing Sandwiches Furry Feature Reader Submissions
News from the Greenway Conservancy on the launch of a new scavenger hunt in the park: Greenway To Hold a Major Scavenger Hunt Throughout the Park on Social Media Dozens of Food Truck Gift Cards and Free Carousel Rides to be Hidden in Plain-view throughout the Park with Clues to be provided on Social Read More…
Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents, visitors, and more in the area. To be featured, tag us @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront. Carnival of Dogs View this post on Instagram New fave treats @nedogbiscuit! What a great find at #carnivalofdogs2018 ! Swipe to Read More…