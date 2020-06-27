Featured Government Kids & Families

Coronavirus Pandemic Draws Sharp Attention to Boston’s Childcare Crisis

Posted on Author Alyssa NationsComment(0)

City Councilors Liz Breadon (District 9), Michelle Wu (At-Large), and Andrea Campbell (District 4) are urging the City to consider ways to support the childcare industry during and after COVID-19 to ensure affordable access to care remains available when workers begin to reenter the workforce as the state reopens.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter businesses for good, the loss of Massachusetts’s childcare facilities would be a devastating blow to an industry that was already in crisis pre-pandemic. The Commonwealth is the second most expensive state in the country for infant care, costing on average $20,913 annually, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

“So we have a crisis on our hands in which families’ access to affordable daycare is under threat,” said Councilor Breadon, pointing to a Brighton childcare center that recently closed permanently.

The restrictive cost of childcare prevents many women from entering or re-entering the workforce. Childcare workers also struggle financially and many would not be able to afford infant care for their own child. Boston’s childcare workforce is 92% women and 40% women of color.

With childcare facilities grappling with reduced capacity restrictions and a lack of government guidance on moving forward with reopening, many fear they’ll be unable to survive. This poses a serious threat to a state already experiencing a childcare crisis.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commonwealth was experiencing a steady decline in childcare programs, seeing a nearly 25% decrease over a period of four years. In the last ten years, family childcare facilities in Boston have seen a 40% reduction.

Affordable access to childcare in Boston has already proved an obstacle for many Bostonians. Now that childcare centers must reduce their capacity in order to properly socially distance and reduce the risk of spreading the virus, many wonder where people returning to work will send their children.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Government

Election Day – Ballots & Everything You Need to Know!

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

Get out and vote! Tuesday, November 7th is the City of Boston General Municipal Election. Polls are open 7am – 8pm. In the race for Mayor of Boston, incumbent Martin J. Walsh is being challenged by city councilman Tito Jackson. For City Councilor-at-Large, there are eight candidates vying for the four citywide seats. They include the Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Featured Government Real Estate

Mayor Walsh Proposes Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Boston; Sets 90 Day Annual Limit

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Mayor Walsh proposed a citywide ordinance today establishing guidelines and regulations to regulate short-term rentals, i.e., Airbnb. Most notable is a 90-day limit for residential units rented via Airbnb and other similar sites. While details are in flux, only commercially zoned properties(i.e., hotels) would be able to exceed the 90-day limit. City officials believe this will Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Government

Councilor LaMattina Named Voting Member of New Civil Rights Committee

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

News from the office of District One City Councilor, Salvatore LaMattina: The Boston City Council unanimously approved recreating a Special Committee on Civil Rights, as ordered by Council President Michelle Wu. The City Council previously had a Committee on Human Rights and Civil Rights, but it was discontinued last year. Councilor LaMattina was voted to the new Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply