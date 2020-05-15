Weekly Top Reads: Expanding Space, New Neighborhood Council Members, Balcony Opera, Updates from Elected Officials, All Saints Fundraiser, Hanover St. Debate

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured planning for the future in the wake of COVID-19, businesses, government, local groups, music, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

The City has been looking for ways to expand space for pedestrians, small business customers, cyclists, and bus commuters. Possibilities include expanding sidewalks, opening entire lanes to pedestrians and cyclists, and expanding bus stops. Read more here.

The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) has announced six new members, each who will serve a two-year term as part of the volunteer community organization. Read more here.

Taking a cue from when they sang opera from balconies during the COVID-19 quarantine in Italy, the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) joined with Tresca to bring opera from Ray Bourque’s Table 77 balcony in Boston’s North End. Read more and watch the video.

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) hosted a virtual joint meeting to talk with elected officials about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Updates were heard from State Rep. Michlewitz, Senator Boncore, and City Councilor Edwards. Read more here.

The North End Religious Societies recently joined forces to benefit the neighborhood’s food insecurity programs run by the ABCD and NEW Health Center. The group designed and sold special edition All Saints shirts that have raised over $6,000! Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

How will restaurants and other businesses return to normal (whatever the new normal may look like) once the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end? This poll on whether or not to close Hanover Street to cars in order to help restaurants spread out patrons has led to much discussion among readers. Read more and vote here.