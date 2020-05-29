Weekly Top Reads: Dog Park Reopens, Police Blotter, St. Leonard’s Masses Recommence, Liquor License Reform, Boston Parks, Memorial Day Photo Gallery

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured parks, pets, police reports, religion, businesses, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Prince St. Dog Park Spring Opening, April 2018.

RUFF North End announced the reopening of the Prince Street Dog Park at the Gassy (DeFilippo Flights area) and the Richmond Street Dog Run on Tuesday, May 26, after having been closed for over 6 weeks. The reopening comes with new park COVID-19 guidelines and some friendly reminders. Read more here.

Every week the Boston Police District A-1 covering the North End/Waterfront area shares a list of recent incidents. This past week’s included a stolen bicycle and a smashed restaurant glass door. Read more here.

Blooming Dogwood Tree at St. Leonard’s Peace Garden

Father Michael Della Penna has announced the reopening of St. Leonard’s Church in the North End for Masses beginning Saturday, May 30, 2020. New social distancing regulations will be in place so those attending can worship safely. Read more here.

City officials met with restaurant and bar owners to discuss the idea of a liquor license purchase/leasing program that would offer immediate financial relief to struggling businesses. The proposal would allow the City of Boston to buy (and leaseback) liquor licenses from business owners, which would provide them the financial assistance needed to recover from economic losses. Read more here.

Boston came in ninth in a national ranking of city parks based on citizens’ access to parks and park amenities. With the majority of Boston residents living within close proximity to a park, the city’s highest score was in the category of access where Boston earned 100 out of 100. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Many Memorial Day tributes went virtual this year, but wreathes and flags still showed up at various sites around Boston to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our nation and freedoms. Photographer Gerri Paladino stopped by the Fallen Hero’s Memorial Garden in the Seaport to take in their Memorial Day display. See photos here.