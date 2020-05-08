Weekend Brief: Business Leaders See Barriers to Reopening, JetBlue Suspends Service to Select Locations, Celebrating What Unites Us, Food Insecurity and Cultural Competency Hearing, Open Mic Night

Today is Friday, May 8 and JetBlue, Logan’s largest airline carrier, may now be stopping service at 16 airports across the country where service demand is low, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. This week’s theme is Mediterranean. Register here.

2:00PM City Council Hearing on Food Insecurity and Cultural Competency. Members of the public are cordially invited to view and testify via Zoom Meeting. Email juan.lopez@boston.gov for the Zoom link. A comprehensive list of ways to view and participate in this hearing will be posted on line prior to the start of the hearing at boston.gov/city-council-tv, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

Notable News:

Some local business leaders have requests for government officials as they review plans to reopen the economy including considerations around testing, childcare, transportation and more, read more on Boston.com.

Super Moon over Boston Harbor:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Sunday, May 10

12:00PM Virtual Duckling Day. Join Friends of the Public Garden at noon for a live “virtual” Ducking Day on Facebook! This Mother’s Day we are all practicing social distancing and staying home, so we wanted to bring you a virtual celebration, see additional details here.

From the Community:

As we reopen under uncertain times, this will be a completely new way of us doing business, we ask for your patience as we get used to new operations and procedures, continue reading.

