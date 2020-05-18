Angela (Segadelli) Peary passed away on May 5, 2020. She is the beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Santassouso) Segadelli. Loving mother of Andrea Saliba and Maria Renda, both of the North End.
Cherished grandmother of Haley Renda, Peter Renda and Joseph Saliba. Dear sister of the late Francis Segadelli. Adored aunt of Stephanie Segadelli of Quincy and David Segadelli of Hingham.
Burial and Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
One Reply to “Obituary: Angela Peary of Quincy and Boston’s North End”
Maria, Andrea & family,
Heartbroken to hear of your moms passing. Angela was absolutely beautiful inside & out
I loved running into her as she looked like a Movie Star & always So kind. Her love for her family, community & Faith defined her. So sorry for your loss-May she rest in eternal peace-