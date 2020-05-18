Obituary: Angela Peary of Quincy and Boston’s North End

Angela (Segadelli) Peary passed away on May 5, 2020. She is the beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Santassouso) Segadelli. Loving mother of Andrea Saliba and Maria Renda, both of the North End.

Cherished grandmother of Haley Renda, Peter Renda and Joseph Saliba. Dear sister of the late Francis Segadelli. Adored aunt of Stephanie Segadelli of Quincy and David Segadelli of Hingham.

Burial and Memorial Service will be held at a later date.