North End Music & Performing Arts Center “Ask an Expert Series” & Performer Interview

As part of the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC)’s livestream programming during this time of social distancing due to COVID-19, NEMPAC has launched their “Ask an Expert” Series.

This week, local composers answer questions about their creative process and the unique challenges of being a successful composer in their chosen genre. NEMPAC’s Heather and Alexandra will field questions from our community for the panel to answer and discuss. Guests will also share and present work when possible.

NEMPAC will also host a guest perform-a-thon performer interview on Tuesday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. as a lead up to their annual perform-a-thon taking place virtually this year on Saturday, May 30.

Follow NEMPAC on Instagram to join the live Instagram classes (marked with the colorful camera icon) and email Education Programs Director Allie Carufel to sign up for Zoom classes (marked with the blue video icon).