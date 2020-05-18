Monday’s Brief: Gov. Baker to Present Gradual Reopening Details, Wine Fairies, Stella Closes After 15 Years, Workers’ Rights for Teens

Today is Monday, May 18 and while many are finding ways to give back and donate resources during the ongoing pandemic, one Massachusetts woman will be acting as a “wine fairy” and spreading random acts of kindness around the region by secretly delivering wine to strangers in her town, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

3:00PM BPL Online Event: Workers’ Rights for Teens: Unions. Join Anneta Argyres from UMass Boston for a program about workers’ rights for teens! Open to teens in grades 6-12, this program will focus on the importance of unions. What is a union? How do unions work? How do unions help to create social change? See additional details here.

Notable News:

Massachusetts will, on Monday, take a tentative step toward restoring some aspects of normal life after a two-month lockdown, when Governor Charlie Baker presents a plan to gradually reopen the economy amid a COVID-19 pandemic. The manufacturing and construction industries, as well as houses of worship, will be among the first allowed to resume operations, read more at The Boston Globe.

Stella, a South End staple restaurant for the past 15 years, announced its closing last Friday afternoon on its social media pages. The restaurant did not name a specific reason for closing; however the news comes shortly after other establishments have closed due to COVID-19 like The Table at Season to Taste and Morano Gelato, read more on Boston.com.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, May 19

2:00PM Virtual Maker Talk with Erin Fletcher. Join NBSS for an online conversation with bookbinder and NBSS alumna Erin Fletcher BB ’12, discussing her process for creating a unique, embroidered design binding featured in the exhibition “Drop Dead Gorgeous: Fine Bindings of La Prose du Transsiberien.” See additional details here.

3:00PM BPL Online Cooking Class with Miss Debbie. Join Miss Debbie as she bakes and cooks a variety of appetizers, entrees, desserts, and side dishes from scratch using fresh and often locally-grown and organic ingredients. Let Miss Debbie show you that cooking can be a family activity. All programs are provided subject to parental supervision. This program will occur on Zoom, see additional details here.

4:00PM NEMPAC Presents: Hansel & Gretel: stories from Around the World. Join Educational Programs Director, Allie Meek-Carufel on IG Live at @nempacboston for a special reading of a classic fairy tale: Hansel and Gretel! This book comes with four versions from around the world! Tune in to hear the beloved story from Germany, Russia, Italy and the Philippines! You’ll even get some drama games to play at home and Allie may even do a quick Q & A! Donations are welcome via Venmo @nempac-boston.

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. Join us virtually from 5PM-7PM for the Wharf District Council Meeting.

Wednesday, May 20

6:00PM Book Talk: Author Libby Copeland The Lost Family. Join the Boston Public Library for an online talk with author Libby Copeland and moderator Amy Dockser Marcus, a staff reporter for the Wall Street Journal covering health and science, see additional information here.

