Wednesday’s Brief: Pauli’s Lobster Roll Kits, Swan Boat Opening Delayed, Virtual Harbor Use Public Forum, City Council Hearing on Ventilator Guidelines

Today is Wednesday, April 22 and business was booming yesterday for Pauli’s in the North End when they sold out of their lobster roll kits in just a few hours after being featured on Good Morning America’s steals and deals, read more on WCVB.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

8:30AM Virtual Harbor Use Public Forum: 100 Acre Open Space Plan. Join Boston Harbor Now for this month’s Harbor Use Public Forum with the Boston Planning and Development Agency and their team from Sasaki. The virtual presentation, hosted via Zoom, will focus on updates to the Fort Point District 100 Acres Master Plan, a 2006 document, to develop better design of public open space required for new development entitlements, as well as the recommendations of coastal resilience solutions for South Boston, see additional details here.

2:00PM City Council Hearing on the Proposed Guidelines for Ventilator Distribution and ICU Beds. A hearing on the proposed guidelines for ventilator distribution and ICU beds in the event of a shortage and ensuring that health inequities do not dictate medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The public may watch this hearing via live stream at boston.gov/city-council-tv.

7:00PM POSTPONED: Lecture Series — Urban Renewal & the People of the West End. During the West End Museum’s closure due to COVID-19, no scheduled events will take place, regardless of their previous announcement. The Museum will do their best to reschedule all canceled events once they reopen.

Notable News:

Another annual tradition and sign of spring has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Boston’s Swan Boats in the Public Garden had been scheduled to open this past weekend, but have been postponed until further notice, read more on WBUR.com.

Thursday, April 23

10:00AM NEMPAC Piano Voicings & Techniques. Join NEMPAC piano, guitar, ukulele and drum instructor as he goes over basic piano voicings and techniques and shares his own music with us all in a performance to incorporate his teaching. Bring nothing but an open mind and a love of music! Free and livestreamed on NEMPAC’s Instagram, @nempacboston.

3:30PM Council Hearing on planning for equitable recovery from COVID-19. Members of the public are cordially invited to view and testify via Zoom Meeting at an order for a hearing regarding planning for an equitable recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, see additional details here.

Friday, April 24

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

