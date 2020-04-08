Wednesday’s Brief: Message from David Ortiz, One in Three Homeless Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Boston, Friends from a Distance

Today is Wednesday, April 8 and David Ortiz once again has a message for the city of Boston during these difficult times “We have been down before, but we know how to bounce back”, read more on Masslive.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Healthy and Human Service Chief Marty Martinez shared that roughly 30% of Boston’s homeless community has tested positive for COVID-19 as they work to find safe housing for the community during the pandemic, read more on WGBH.org.

Friends from a Distance:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, April 9

11:30AM NEMPAC Virtual IG Fingerstyle Guitar Basics. Singer/songwriter and guitar instructor Jack Byrne will goover the basics of fingerstyle guitar, focusing on a picking pattern often usedby Sam Beam of the Indie-Folk band, Iron & Wine. The class will be live streamed from the Instagram account @nempacboston. Donations welcome via Venmo @nempac-boston.

2:00PM City Council Hearing: Support for Tenants; Rental Assistance. The Boston City Council will host a hearing to discuss ways to support tenants facing eviction and displacement, and regarding the creation of temporary rental assistance to support residents impacted by COVID-19. Members of the public are invited to attend and testify via Zoom Meeting. Please email Juan.lopez@boston.gov for the Zoom link. A comprehensive list of ways to view and participate in this hearing will be posted online prior to the start of the hearing, see additional details here.

7:00PM Canceled: NEWRA: Monthly Meeting at the Nazzaro Center. CANCELED: ALL PUBLIC MEETINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED DURING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Friday, April 10

Good Friday. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, and may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is continuing its free Open Mic Community Night on Zoom! Plans were already in the works for this exciting program once the expansion to 48-50 Tileston Street was complete. NOW is the time to begin this exciting program, and bring everyone together for a live virtual social hour while we all practice social distancing. This event is open to all ages and abilities. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org See additional details here.

