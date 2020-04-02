Today is Thursday, April 2 and here’s a joke from local comedian Ben Alper: “Boston Mayor Walsh has ordered city workers to apply zip ties to basketball hoops in city parks in an attempt to dissuade players. In a related story, an overexuberant player broke both arms while attempting a slam dunk.”

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

POSTPONED: Books in Bloom.This event has been postponed out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

6:00PM Canceled: North End Public Safety Meeting. All public meetings at the Nazzaro Center are canceled during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Notable News:

During times of social distancing and take out only, the city is down to a single 24/7 restaurant, South Street Diner. Also still open around the clock is Bova’s Bakery in the North End, read more on Universal Hub.

Paul Revere – From Six Feet Away:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, April 3

6:00 PM North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Open Mic Night. Join NEMPAC via the virtual platform Zoom to watch and/or participate in their first ever free open mic community night. This event is open to all ages and abilities. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org.

Saturday, April 4

12:30PM Canceled: Live Floral Demonstration. All Books in Bloom events have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

6:00PM Canceled – Nancy Bellantoni – The Battalion Artist. This event has been canceled out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

From the Community:

In an effort to support the storefront small businesses across Boston’s 20 Main Street districts, the Boston Main Streets Foundation (BMSF) has established a $100,000 COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and is seeking the public’s help to double this amount through online crowdfunding donations, continue reading.

Please join us this Thursday 7:30 pm for a virtual meet & greet with Robbie Goldstein, candidate for Congress in Massachusetts’ 8th district. Robbie is an infectious disease specialist, a primary care physician at MGH, and a bold leader whose background & policy positions are uniquely suited to the challenges facing us today, continue reading.

