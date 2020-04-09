Social Highlights This Week: Signs of Easter and Black & White

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area. To be featured, tag us @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront.

Signs of Easter

Although Easter will not be the same this year with many businesses closed, and individuals following social distancing and stay-at-home measures due to COVID-19, the neighborhood is still showing small signs of Easter and the spring season.

Black & White

Furry Feature

Reader Submissions