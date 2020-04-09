Featured Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: Signs of Easter and Black & White

Posted on Author Amanda StollComment(0) 130 Views

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area. To be featured, tag us  @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront.

Signs of Easter

Although Easter will not be the same this year with many businesses closed, and individuals following social distancing and stay-at-home measures due to COVID-19, the neighborhood is still showing small signs of Easter and the spring season.

Spring

Black & White

🥀

1899 & now. South Station. Opened in 1899, South Station is the transportation hub of downtown Boston. At the time of its opening, it was the largest rail station ever built and became the busiest in the world in the early 1900’s, having 38 million passengers pass through in 1913. That same year, Grand Central had 22 million passengers. The clock on the facade has a 12 foot wide face and is the largest hand wound clock in New England. The clock is modeled after Big Ben in London, England and is still wound by hand today. The Eagle perched on top of the clock weighs 8 tons. If you notice the archways are open, that is because horse and carriage used to be allowed to pass through them. Today South Station is much smaller than when it opened. Due to deterioration from salt air, the giant metal roof that covered the rail yard was demolished. South Station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. • • • • • • #thenandnow #boston #southstation #beantown #amtrak #neoclassical #trains #railroad #railroadphotography #transportation #hub #bostonfoodies #newengland #massachusetts #historic #landmark #bigben #mbta #clock #handwound #quincy #atlanticave #arch #architecture #backthen #throwback #southie #northendboston #617 #facade

Furry Feature

Glamour shoot today at the park #Chippy

Reader Submissions

