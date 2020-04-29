Reader Poll: Should Masks Be Mandatory in Boston?

Starting Wednesday, April 29, face masks will be mandatory in the cities of Cambridge and Somerville; anyone in a public space without a face covering could receive a $300 fine.

Mayor Walsh adjusts his mask during a media briefing on April 7, 2020. Mayor’s Office Photo by Jeremiah Robinson

The order, an attempt to the slow the spread of COVID-19, applies to anyone over the age of two and includes individuals in restaurant/store pick-up zones, parking lots, common spaces in multi-unit buildings, and those walking on sidewalks and in parks. It also applies to cyclists and runners.

In the City of Boston, it is strongly encouraged that individuals wear a face mask when leaving their homes, but as of April 28, 2020 it is not mandatory.

What do you think? Should masks be mandatory in Boston? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below.

