Police Blotter: Stolen Wallet and Vandalized Motor Vehicles

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny

04/06/20 10:00 a.m.

A female victim reports her wallet containing her bank/credit card was stolen from her Fulton St. residence. The card was used in several locations before it was canceled by the victim. The victim gave the responding officer information regarding a known female possibly involved in the incident.

Vandalism of Motor Vehicles

03/31–04/01/20 12:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Several motor vehicles parked on North End streets were keyed overnight. The suspect, an unknown male, was caught on video footage. Detectives to follow up on his identity and further investigate.