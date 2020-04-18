Obituary: Richard Perez of Boston’s North End

Richard P. Perez, 77, of Boston’s North End, passed away after a brief illness on Mar 21, 2020.

Beloved son of the late Vicente and Josephine (McCarthy) Perez. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (Messina), devoted father of Vincent and his wife Susan and the late Damian of Boston. Brother of Jeanette of the North End and Marie Ciccolella of and her husband Frank of Tewksbury. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.