NEMPAC Open Mic Community Night Lifts Spirits Through Music

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosted its first Free Open Mic Community Night on Friday, April 3rd! This initiative was led by Allie Meek-Carufel, Educational Programs Director & Music Theatre Instructor, and emceed by Josaphat Contreras, NEMPAC Program Coordinator via Zoom.

There were 17 talented acts with 20 performers from Boston’s North End & West End, Charlestown, Malden, Somerville, Nashua (New Hampshire), and Ponferrada (Spain) with strong family ties to Italy, Ireland, Spain (to name a few). They all came out to showcase their skills for an over 70-person audience that connected beyond the local neighborhood, from different parts in the world to feel closer to family and friends.

All talents of every skill level were welcomed! Some participants were new to the “stage” with no experience performing, while other performers were there to hone their skills. There was everything from classical, folk, pop, and heavy metal to singers and instrument players! Performers represented a wide array of ages and capabilities, from children through adults, from students, to faculty, to simply friends of the NEMPAC community.

Everybody connected and participated as a performer or as an audience, all with the common purpose, to virtually come together —showing support for each other through music— and to have a light moment during this daunting time.

With such success last week, NEMPAC will be hosting its second Open Mic Community Night on Friday, April 10th at 6 p.m. via Zoom, emceed by Allie Meek-Carufel! To perform, please email Josaphat Contreras jcontreras@nempacboston.org.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/804381225

PASSWORD: NEMPAC2020

For more updates, please visit www.nempacboston.org and follow NEMPAC’s social media @NEMPACboston.