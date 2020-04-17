Neighborhood Photos: Marathon Daffodils at Christopher Columbus Park

Each year, Marathon Daffodils lines the 26.2 mile Boston Marathon route, as well as Boston’s neighborhood parks, with bright yellow daffodils on Marathon Monday to honor those who lost their lives in the Marathon bombings of April 15, 2013.

With the Marathon being postponed this year due to COVID-19, Marathon Daffodils distributed flowers to Boston area hospitals. The Christopher Columbus Park trellis is also lined with daffodils, offering a display of hope and resiliency to Park visitors!

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) asks that community members respect the display through Tuesday, April 21, at which time individuals can take a pot home and replant the bulbs.

Photos submitted by Dr. Joseph Mendola.

