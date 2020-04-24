Jigsaw Picture Puzzle: Hotel With a Heart

Boston’s closed hotels have been lighting up red and displaying hearts in their windows as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage through the city. This jigsaw picture puzzle shows the Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf lit up on a recent night with its famous arch and a big heart in its windows.

How to play: Move and drag the pieces around just like a regular jigsaw puzzle. When two pieces are connected, they will click together. If you are “missing” a piece, move the other pieces aside to look behind them. Helpful guides can be found in the lower left icons. Challenge yourself to solve the puzzle in the shortest amount of time! (*No rotating pieces this time!)