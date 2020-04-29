Eliot School Shout Out to Nazzaro Center

The North End’s Eliot School gave a special shout out to the Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) and Nazzaro Center for providing free, healthy meals for students every day.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all Massachusetts schools, including Boston Public Schools, are closed. In addition to the difficulties of transitioning to online learning, this can be an extra stressful time for students who depend on school for breakfast and lunch. The City of Boston, in partnership with Project Bread, YMCA of Greater Boston, (BCYF), and other organizations, are providing free meals to all youth and teens at various locations, one of which is the North End’s Nazzaro Center.

Eliot Principal Traci Walker Griffith shared a special thank you to Nazzaro Center Director Steve, Laurie, Patty, Manny, Michelle, and Carlo. “A special shout out to our wonderful BCYF workers who greet everyone with a smile (through their masks of course)! The generosity of the North End is what makes our community the BEST!”

Photos courtesy of the Eliot School.