Today is Wednesday, March 18 and the Carney Hospital in Dorchester is the first dedicated COVID-19 hospital in the nation that is caring for and treating patients who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM CANCELLED: Oscar Wilde Film Series: The Importance of Being Earnest. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for their Oscar Wilde Film Series featuring The Importance of Being Earnest. All Boston Public Libraries are closed due to COVID-19. All events, classes, concerts and talks taking place at all locations of the Boston Public Library are at this time either cancelled or postponed.

7:00PM CANCELLED: Renegade Women in Film & TV with Elizabeth Weitzman. This event has been cancelled. It may rescheduled in the future, in which case it will be added to this calendar on the new date.

Notable News:

As social distancing continues to keep residents home and sidewalks empty, restaurants are forced to make the difficult decision to lay off workers as some close fore three weeks after the state issued a ban on dining in that started yesterday, read more on CBS Boston.

Eerie Hanover Street:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, March 19

St. Joseph’s Day.

4:00PM POSTPONED: Crafty Grown-ups: Flower Making. All Boston Public Libraries are closed due to COVID-19. All events, classes, concerts and talks taking place at all locations of the Boston Public Library are at this time either cancelled or postponed.

Friday, March 20

1:00PM POSTPONED: Films of Ida Lupino: Hard, Fast and Beautiful! All Boston Public Libraries are closed due to COVID-19. All events, classes, concerts and talks taking place at all locations of the Boston Public Library are at this time either cancelled or postponed.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.