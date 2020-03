The tables outside Mother Anna’s on the corner of Hanover and Cross Streets in Boston’s North End sit silently waiting for this pandemic to end.

Photo submitted by Lisa Armstrong.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.