Mayflower Sails 2020, a maritime festival commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower landing, will feature of series of events in the Charlestown Navy Yard May 14-19, 2020.

The ship will be led into Boston Harbor by the USS Constitution on May 14, 2020. There will be free daily native, colonial, and maritime programming provided by Plimoth Plantation, the USS Constitution Museum, and the National Parks Service. Visitors will also be able to board the Mayflower. Boarding is free, but does require a ticket. Reserve your space here.

The Mayflower has been undergoing a significant three-year, $20 million restoration project. It was built in 1955-1957 as a full scale reproduction of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to America in 1620. Using techniques from the 1600s, shipwrights at Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut have brought in materials from around the globe to restore this historic ship.

Read more about the commemoration events and reserve tickets at mayflowersails2020.com.