Restaurant Collage by Ed Sokoloff

Starting Tuesday, March 17th, all Massachusetts restaurants and bars will be closed for on-site service and open only for take-out and delivery, ordered Gov. Charlie Baker at a Sunday press conference. The closure will last at least through April 17th.

In addition, Baker said that all types of public and private gatherings will be limited to 25 people or fewer to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state. The limit does not apply to grocery stores or pharmacies, but does to concerts, fitness centers, private clubs and theaters.

“I realize these measures are unprecedented,” said Baker at the Sunday press conference. “But we’re asking residents to understand the rationale and take seriously this idea of social distancing.”

The State restriction supersedes an early announcement by the City of Boston for restaurants to reduce capacity by 50%.

Eateries without take-out licenses will be allowed to temporarily offer the service.