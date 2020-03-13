Today is Friday, March 13 and a North End resident who is worried she has the Coronavirus and whose doctor recommend she get tested was turned away from health officials, read more on CBS Boston.

12:30PM CANCELLED: ABCD Service Center St. Patrick’s Day Party. This event has been cancelled as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19. The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday, March 13, at 12:30pm at their 1 Michelangelo Street location, see additional details here.

1:00PM Films of Ida Lupino: On Dangerous Ground (1951). Stop by the North End Library for their Friday film series featuring On Dangerous Ground from 1951.

A trend that was once on the upswing now has some restaurant owners reconsidering their seating arrangements. Others like Table by Jen Royle in the North End have not felt a drastic impact by their communal dining style and plan to stay the course business as usual, read more on Boston.com.

Saturday, March 14

2:00PM Free Salsa Dancing Lessons. Do you love to dance? Want to learn how? Come join Faneuil Hall and the Metamovements Latin Dance Company for salsa dancing and lessons. The event is free, no partner necessary and beginners are welcome.

6:00PM POSTPONED: Paul Cary Goldberg — Tutta la Famiglia. Join us for a community celebration in honor of the newly released Tutta la Famiglia! Photographer Paul Cary Goldberg talks about his long-term photo project at Caffe Sicilia in Gloucester, Mass., and the process of getting his book published.

Sunday, March 15

3:00PM CANCELLED – Ringraziamenti: The Saint Joseph’s Day Table. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED. Join us for a discussion and special screening of “Ringraziamenti: The Saint Joseph’s Day Table Tradition,” produced by Kirsten Keppel, a videographer of the Abruzzo and Molise Heritage Society in Washington D.C. Keppel’s film explores “The St. Joseph’s Day Table” and its significance in Italian and Italian-American culture.

