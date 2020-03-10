Damien DiPaola, owner of Carmelina’s Restaurant on Hanover Street and Domenic’s, newly opened on Salem Street, has been awarded the March 2020 Good Neighbor award.

In congratulating DiPaola, Recognition Chair Janet Gilardi said, “Damien has been a constant figure in the strive for cleanliness here in the North End of Boston. The North End is located deep in the “heart of the city,” with closely located inhabitants and businesses. It takes a REAL EFFORT on behalf of our clean streets award recipients to keep our neighborhood clean!”

The monthly Good Neighbor award is voted by NEWRA’s Executive Committee and presented to local businesses, organizations and property owners that contribute to making our neighborhood beautiful and consistently keep the areas around their property clean of trash.

See previous winners of the NEWRA Clean Streets Good Neighbor Recognition Award.