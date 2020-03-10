Old North Speaker Series—10 on 10: Women in the Workforce

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Spotlight Presentations: 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Community Conversation: 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Join us for a celebration of influential women past and present! Hear from ten powerhouse women working in Boston today as they each offer a 5-minute spotlight presentation on a visionary woman from Massachusetts history. Presentations will explore the evolution of women’s professional identities and the ways in which each of these women have paved the way for equal rights.

Afterward, stay for a community conversation about intersectional feminism, pay equity, and what we can each do today to advocate for equal rights for all in the workplace. Let’s commemorate one of 2020’s “Equal Pay Days,” March 31, with revelry and solidarity!

Speakers

Elise Couture-Stone

Scarlett Hoey

Dr. Lisa Wong

Jodie Smith

Jen Steele

Maddy Rodriguez

Dina Vargo

Chloe Lin

Holly Jackson

Casey Baines

Community conversation facilitated by Rebecca Sivitz.

Reserve your tickets here.