Tuesday’s Brief: Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted at Table Mercato, Details Released on Fulton St. FBI Raid Tipster

Today is Tuesday, January 5 and last week Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone were spotted at Table Mercato in the North End picking up an Italian feast for New Years Eve, read more on People.com.

Additional details have been released following the Fulton St. FBI raid earlier this summer. According to court documents obtained by the globe, anonymous tipster had placed a call to Crime Stoppers to report Trevor Lucas, a North End resident with a criminal past, who was, “asking a lot of questions about how to kill someone without getting caught,” read more on The Boston Globe.

La Befana Holiday. The Feast of the Epiphany, an important post-Christmas date on the Christian calendar, is celebrated on January 6 as a national holiday in Italy. The tradition of La Befana, who arrives on the Epiphany, plays a big part in Italian Christmas celebrations. The holiday also marks the end of Christmas and New Year’s festivities in Italy, after which children go back to school, adults go back to work, and the Christmas decorations come down.

Strictly from a religious standpoint, the Feast of the Epiphany commemorates the twelfth day of Christmas, when the three Wise Men arrived at the manger bearing gifts for Baby Jesus. But for Italian children, it’s the day when they finally get their holiday loot.

La Befana in Italy Italy’s traditional holiday celebration includes the tale of a witch known as La Befana who arrives on her broomstick during the night of January 5th with toys and sweets for the good children and lumps of coal for the bad ones.

According to the legend, the night before the Wise Men arrived at the Baby Jesus’ manger they stopped at the shack of an old woman to ask directions. They invited her to come along but she replied that she was too busy. A shepherd asked her to join him but again she refused. Later that night, she saw a great light in the sky and decided to join the Wise Men and the shepherd bearing gifts that had belonged to her child who had died.

6:00PM Hook Wharf Impact Advisory Group Meeting. The Hook Wharf Project includes construction of a single building totaling approximately 275,000 square feet, comprised of a 357 key hotel, retail/restaurant space dedicated to James Hook & Co., new public open space, Harborwalk, and other public realm amenities. This meeting will be hosted online, using Zoom. You must register using this link, then you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting.

