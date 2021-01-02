Police Blotter: Motor Vehicles Vandalized; Wallet Stolen

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny

12/23/20

1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Male suspect approached the female victim inside a Hanover Street pharmacy asking her questions. The suspect suddenly walked away and the victim noticed her wallet, which was on top of the shopping cart, was missing. Wallet contained bank/credit cards, U.S. currency, and personal papers.

Vandalism—Motor Vehicle

12/31/20 – 01/01/21

7:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Three victims report their motor vehicles were damaged overnight while parked in a Michelangelo Street parking lot. 2012 Nissan Rogue rear tire slashed, 2019 VW Jetta rear tire slashed and a 2017 Ford F250 smashed front window. Video footage available.

Vandalism—Motor Vehicle

12/31/20

10:30 p.m.

Witness reports a male suspect accompanied by a female vandalized four motor vehicles parked on Thacher Street. The parked vehicles had their side view mirrors damaged. Suspect fled toward North Washington Street.