Obituary: Joseph P. Sablone of Revere and Boston’s North End

Joseph P. Sablone, 89, of Revere, born and raised in the Boston’s North End, passed away peacefully of January 3, 2021.

He was born in Boston a son of the late Enrico and Angelina (Luongo) Sablone. Joe was the manager for Martignetti Liquors for 60 years and co-owner of Fulton Realty with his wife. He enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife of 69 years, Dolores (Caligiuri) Sablone.

Joe is the cherished father of Joseph Jr. and his friend Anthony, Kathleen Cieri and her husband Frank and Deborah and Thomas Ludwig, cherished grandfather of Thomas J. Ludwig, Michael Cieri and his wife Kristine and Erik Cieri and his wife Danielle, great grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Luke, Ariana and Amelia, brother of Dominic Sablone and Mary Moore and several nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Rose, and his brothers Carlo, Frank, Luigi and Anthony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private. J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial Street, Boston, MA 02109 is entrusted with his arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.watermanboston.com.

