Obituary: Anna (Ciampa) Guarino of Boston’s North End

Anna (Ciampa) Guarino, 81, a lifelong resident of Boston’s North End, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021.

She was born in Montefalcione, Avellino, Italy, a daughter of the late Gaetano and Antonietta (D’Amore) Ciampa. She was a devote Catholic and a member of St. Leonard Church Choir, loved cooking and shopping at the “old” downtown crossing. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, nonna, and friend.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Antonio Guarino, her loving daughters Assunta D’Alelio and her husband Ignazio of Saugus, Tonia Guarino and her husband Emidio Magno of Wakefield, her loving son Carmine Guarino of Boston, four cherished grandchildren, Christian A. Guarino, Anna G. Magno, Luigi A. Magno and Antonio E. Magno, her loving sisters and brother in Italy, Ester Ciampa and her husband Reginaldo Indaco, Maria Ciampa and her husband Roberto Rubechini, and Mario Ciampa. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, She was predeceased by her sister Maria Grazia and her brothers Gennaro and Raffaele Ciampa.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Masks required at all services. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, MA 02149. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.watermanboston.com.