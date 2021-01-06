People

Obituary: Anna (Ciampa) Guarino of Boston’s North End

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

Anna (Ciampa) Guarino, 81, a lifelong resident of Boston’s North End, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021.

She was born in Montefalcione, Avellino, Italy, a daughter of the late Gaetano and Antonietta (D’Amore) Ciampa. She was a devote Catholic and a member of St. Leonard Church Choir, loved cooking and shopping at the “old” downtown crossing. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, nonna, and friend.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Antonio Guarino, her loving daughters Assunta D’Alelio and her husband Ignazio of Saugus, Tonia Guarino and her husband Emidio Magno of Wakefield, her loving son Carmine Guarino of Boston, four cherished grandchildren, Christian A. Guarino, Anna G. Magno, Luigi A. Magno and Antonio E. Magno, her loving sisters and brother in Italy, Ester Ciampa and her husband Reginaldo Indaco, Maria Ciampa and her husband Roberto Rubechini, and Mario Ciampa. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, She was predeceased by her sister Maria Grazia and her brothers Gennaro and Raffaele Ciampa.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Masks required at all services.  Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, MA 02149. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.watermanboston.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
People

Obituary: Vittorio Forcellati of Medford and Formerly Boston’s North End

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Vittorio Forcellati of Medford formerly of the North End, unexpectedly passed away at Brigham and Women’s Hospital on October 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Erminia (Picillo) Forcellati. Devoted father of Angela D’Esposito and her husband Antonio of Medford, Joseph Forcellati and his wife Cara of Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
People

Obituary: Joseph P. Sablone of Revere and Boston’s North End

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Joseph P. Sablone, 89, of Revere, born and raised in the Boston’s North End, passed away peacefully of January 3, 2021. He was born in Boston a son of the late Enrico and Angelina (Luongo) Sablone. Joe was the manager for Martignetti Liquors for 60 years and co-owner of Fulton Realty with his wife. He Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
People

In Loving Memory of Freeway

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

We send our sincere condolences on the passing of Freeway to Marie Simboli. Freeway has made many thoughtful contributions to NorthEndWaterfront.com over the years. Thanks to the Post Gazette for sharing this special remembrance.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *