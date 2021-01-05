North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For December 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of December 2020.
|Selling Price
|Address
|Sq. Ft.
|Price/Sq.Ft.
|Beds
|Baths
|One Bedrooms:
|$527,000
|480 Commercial Street #2B
|542
|$972
|1
|1
|$570,000
|440 Hanover Street #1D
|672
|$848
|1
|1
|$619,000
|57 Fulton Street #1
|983
|$630
|1
|1.5
|$630,000
|90 Commercial Street #1B
|867
|$727
|1
|1
|$644,500
|36 Hull Street #11
|528
|$1,221
|1
|1
|$773,000
|44 Prince Street #302
|676
|$1,143
|1
|1
|Two Bedrooms:
|$426,000
|242 North Street #3
|686
|$621
|2
|1
|$690,000
|300 Commercial Street #213
|778
|$887
|2
|1
|$825,000
|120 Fulton Street #2B
|1030
|$801
|2
|2
|$950,000
|44 Prince Street #106
|1027
|$925
|2
|2
|$975,000
|106 Commercial Street #1
|1388
|$702
|2
|3
|$1,370,000
|300 Commercial Street #703
|1063
|$1,289
|2
|2
|$1,425,000
|100 Lovejoy Place #7B
|1256
|$1,135
|2
|2
|$1,550,000
|100 Lovejoy Place #12K
|1351
|$1,147
|2
|2
|$1,795,000
|300 Commercial Street #805
|1358
|$1,322
|2
|2
|$1,950,000
|50 Battery Street #TH106
|1615
|$1,207
|2
|2.5
|$3,650,000
|10 Rowes Wharf #409
|1761
|$2,073
|2
|2
|Three Bedrooms:
|$2,600,000
|40 Battery Street #PH6
|1821
|$1,428
|3
|2.5
|Multi Family:
|$1,470,000
|142 Prince St
|2835
|$519
|6
|3
Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.
View previous real estate sales.