North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For December 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of December 2020.

Selling Price Address Sq. Ft.  Price/Sq.Ft. Beds Baths
           
One Bedrooms:          
$527,000 480 Commercial Street #2B 542 $972 1 1
$570,000 440 Hanover Street #1D 672 $848 1 1
$619,000 57 Fulton Street #1 983 $630 1 1.5
$630,000 90 Commercial Street #1B 867 $727 1 1
$644,500 36 Hull Street #11 528 $1,221 1 1
$773,000 44 Prince Street #302 676 $1,143 1 1
           
Two Bedrooms:          
$426,000 242 North Street #3 686 $621 2 1
$690,000 300 Commercial Street #213 778 $887 2 1
$825,000 120 Fulton Street #2B 1030 $801 2 2
$950,000 44 Prince Street #106 1027 $925 2 2
$975,000 106 Commercial Street #1 1388 $702 2 3
$1,370,000 300 Commercial Street #703 1063 $1,289 2 2
$1,425,000 100 Lovejoy Place #7B 1256 $1,135 2 2
$1,550,000 100 Lovejoy Place #12K 1351 $1,147 2 2
$1,795,000 300 Commercial Street #805 1358 $1,322 2 2
$1,950,000 50 Battery Street #TH106 1615 $1,207 2 2.5
$3,650,000 10 Rowes Wharf #409 1761 $2,073 2 2
           
Three Bedrooms:          
$2,600,000 40 Battery Street #PH6 1821 $1,428 3 2.5
           
Multi Family:          
$1,470,000 142 Prince St 2835 $519 6 3

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.

Leave a Reply