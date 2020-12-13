ZLC Committee Dec. 15 Agenda: 391-395 Hanover St. and 25 Atlantic Ave.

The December Zoning, Licensing and Construction (ZLC) Committee meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 15 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The committee will hear a proposal for the transfer of a 7-day all alcohol beverages license to Nando’s Trattoria, opening at the former Green Cross Pharmacy location at 391-395 Hanover Street, and a proposal for a five-story residential building at 25 Atlantic Ave.

See the full agenda and login information below.

