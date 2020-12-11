Event Notices Meetings

Wharf District Council Dec.15 Agenda: Two Cannabis Dispensary Proposals, Police Report, Boston Public Market Updates

Posted on Author Steve VilkasComment(0)

The Wharf District Council will host their December meeting on Tuesday, December 15th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. virtually on Zoom.

The Council will hear from Rasta Rootz on a proposed marijuana dispensary at 21 Broad Street, and from Tito Jackson on his proposed medical marijuana dispensary at 150 State Street. There will also be an update from the Boston Public Market and the regular WDC discussions. See the full agenda and Zoom login information below.

https://zoom.us/j/97296163061?pwd=bHYzRlltdjBlQTBBV3E5WjFtbFBHZz09

Meeting ID: 972 9616 3061

Passcode: 506370

 Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/a2j0KI7AI

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Kids & Families Schools

Eliot School Students Participate in Seasonal Cooking & Eating Program at the KITCHEN

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Fifth graders from the Eliot School spent the past semester in the Seasonal Cooking and Eating Program – a culinary, curriculum-based program The Trustees has been piloting in the KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market. The pilot program, launched by Program Director Lieza Dagher and sponsored by the Reebok Foundation, includes four immersive half-day visits by the Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Announcements Event Notices

Harvest Party at Boston Public Market October 25

Posted on Author Boston Public Market

Join Boston Public Market for their third annual Harvest Party on October 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be food samples, beer and cider, live music, auction prizes and more! Purchase tickets on their Eventbrite page and see full event notice below.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Featured Government Health & Environment Transportation

Mayor Walsh Talks Waterfront Seawalls, Northern Ave Bridge and Transportation [Video]

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Mayor Marty Walsh spoke to the Wharf District Council on July 16th, covering a range of issues from building seawalls along Boston’s waterfront to dealing with the city’s ever increasing traffic congestion. Climate resiliency is high priority for Walsh as he announced an ambitious plan to build seawalls and burns to protect against flooding. “We Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply