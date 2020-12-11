Wharf District Council Dec.15 Agenda: Two Cannabis Dispensary Proposals, Police Report, Boston Public Market Updates

The Wharf District Council will host their December meeting on Tuesday, December 15th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. virtually on Zoom.

The Council will hear from Rasta Rootz on a proposed marijuana dispensary at 21 Broad Street, and from Tito Jackson on his proposed medical marijuana dispensary at 150 State Street. There will also be an update from the Boston Public Market and the regular WDC discussions. See the full agenda and Zoom login information below.

https://zoom.us/j/97296163061?pwd=bHYzRlltdjBlQTBBV3E5WjFtbFBHZz09

Meeting ID: 972 9616 3061

Passcode: 506370

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/a2j0KI7AI