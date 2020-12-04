Weekend Brief: MA Reports Highest Daily Total of COVID-19 Cases, Celebrity Sighting, NEMPAC Virtual Holiday Show Performance

Today is Friday, December 4 and earlier this week A-list celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence were spotted at South Station filming their new film “Don’t Look Up” which is set to release on Netflix in 2021, read more on NBC Boston.

Notable News:

Earlier this week, Massachusetts confirmed 4,613 new coronavirus cases, which is the highest single-day total reported since the start of the pandemic. Many experts warned spikes in cases were coming after the recent Thanksgiving holiday, read more on Boston.com.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, December 5

3:00PM NEMPAC/CWT Virtual Holiday Show Performance. Join the NEMPAC/CWT Music Theatre Troupe as they present a virtual production of “The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical”! With an ensemble of 14 students in grades 2 – 7, students have been rehearsing since September via Zoom and will showcase their performance live-streamed to your homes. Purchase your tickets.

Sunday, December 6

3:00PM NEMPAC/CWT Virtual Holiday Show Performance. Join the NEMPAC/CWT Music Theatre Troupe as they present a virtual production of “The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical”! With an ensemble of 14 students in grades 2 – 7, students have been rehearsing since September via Zoom and will showcase their performance live-streamed to your homes. Purchase your tickets.

From the Community:

Hosted by The Trustees Boston Waterfront Initiative, this virtual panel discussion will feature stories and examples of innovative green solutions being used to protect waterfront cities and communities from the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels, continue reading.

A virtual community outreach meeting for a proposed retail marijuana establishment—Rasta Rootz— at 21 Broad Street, Boston is scheduled for Thursday, December 17th, 2020 at 6 p.m. EST, continue reading.

