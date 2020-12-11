Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Haymarket Quietly Celebrates 200th Anniversary, MA Takes A Step Back to Step 1 of Phase 3, Monica’s goes into Hibernation, NEMPAC Holiday Open Mic Night

Posted on

Today is Friday, December 11th and on the 200th anniversary of one of America’s oldest open-air markets, Boston Haymarket vendors are continuing to persevere though the pandemic, read more on The Boston Globe.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:00PM NEMPAC Holiday Open Mic Night. Join the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) for our holiday-themed Open Mic Night, featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world! Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9th 

Notable News:

Earlier this week, Governor Baker announced the state will be going back to the first step of Phase 3 in the reopening plan – citing more restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19, read more on Boston.com.

Monica’s Trattoria in Boston’s North End Has Gone into Hibernation

Like many other Boston restaurants, Monica’s Trattoria on Prince Street has gone into hibernation with a sign out front stating it’s closure is “Due to COVID and the COVID restrictions of the state of Massachusetts and the City of Boston,” read more on Boston Restaurant Talk.

Neighborhood Charm:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, December 12

3:00PM NEMPAC/CWT Virtual Holiday Show Performance. Join the NEMPAC/CWT Music Theatre Troupe as they present a virtual production of “The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical”! With an ensemble of 14 students in grades 2 – 7, students have been rehearsing since September via Zoom and will showcase their performance LIVESTREAMED to your homes, see additional details here.

Sunday, December 13

3:00PM NEMPAC/CWT Virtual Holiday Show Performance. Join the NEMPAC/CWT Music Theatre Troupe as they present a virtual production of “The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical”! With an ensemble of 14 students in grades 2 – 7, students have been rehearsing since September via Zoom and will showcase their performance LIVESTREAMED to your homes, see additional details here.

4:00PM Candlelit Labyrinth Virtual walk. Together virtually walk the Candlelit Labyrinth and share wishes for the wishing tree. RSVP via ZOOM.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

