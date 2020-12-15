Tuesday’s Brief: Steriti Memorial Rink Named Top 20 in America, Plans Finally Filed for Hotel at James Hook Site, North End Sunsets

Today is Tuesday, December 15, and according to Yelp, Steriti Memorial Rink in the North End is ranked one of the top 20 skating rinks in America. With harbor views, the indoor rink came in at No. 17 on the list, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

North Bennet Street School Virtual Open House. Learn more about NBSS’s programs in traditional trades, engage with a like-minded community of artisans, and enjoy virtual activities and demonstrations in woodworking, jewelry making, bookbinding, musical instruments, and more! The three days will include interactive building tours, live student demonstrations, panel discussions, classes you can participate in, and more.View the full schedule and RSVP here.

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting on Zoom. The Council will hear from Rasta Rootz on a proposed marijuana dispensary at 21 Broad Street, and from Tito Jackson on his proposed medical marijuana dispensary at 150 State Street. There will also be an update from the Boston Public Market and the regular WDC discussions, see additional details here.

7:00PM ZLC Meeting: 391-395 Hanover St. & 25 Atlantic Ave. The committee will hear a proposal for the transfer of a 7-day all alcohol beverages license to Nando’s Trattoria, opening at the former Green Cross Pharmacy location at 391-395 Hanover Street, and a proposal for a five-story residential building at 25 Atlantic Ave, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Plans were filed last week for the 357-room hotel on Atlantic Avenue that will replace the current site of the James Hook restaurant and relocate the local foodie favorite to inside the hotel, read more on Universal Hub.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, December 16

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Desserts. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature dessert recipes to make at home from Chef Nathan Kibarian, Pastry Chef, Island Creek Oyster Bar and Chef/Owner of Desserts by Nathan, see additional details and register here.

6:00PM Charlestown Climate Resilience & Open Space Workshop. Join the BPDA for the next PLAN: Charlestown public meeting. Building on discussions at previous PLAN: Charlestown community events, the initiative will host a workshop on the topics of climate resilience and open space. Staff from the BPDA and the City of Boston Environment Department will present on past and upcoming phases of Climate Ready Charlestown. Additionally, BPDA and Boston Parks and Recreation staff will expand on October’s Parcel Priority Plan exercise with a discussion of Charlestown’s current parks, and planning for future open space, see additional details here.

7:00PM Elected Officials Joint NEWRA/NEWNC Meeting. Join your North End Waterfront neighbors to hear from our elected officials on state and city resources, budgets and other issues important to your family and business. There will be time for your questions during the call or you may email them in advance to newra.board@gmail.com or newncboston@gmail.com, see additional details here.

Thursday, December 17

6:00PM Proposed Marijuana Shop “Rasta Rootz” Public Meeting. A virtual community outreach meeting for a proposed retail marijuana establishment—Rasta Rootz— at 21 Broad Street, Boston is scheduled for 6PM. The purpose of this meeting is to get community input and listen to the community’s positions on this proposal. There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions, see additional details here.

