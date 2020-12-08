Daily Briefs

Tuesday’s Brief: Star Wars Filming Rumors, Man Meets Biological Father Dressed as Buddy the Elf, Magical Holiday Tunnel

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Tuesday, December 8 and the recent fake rumors that Ewan McGregor might show up in Boston for filming for a Star Wars series has locals wondering why Boston and poking fun at the potential accommodations needed, read more on Universal Hub and Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

‘Buddy the Elf’ comes to life in Boston as Maine man meets dad for first time in costume at airport

A Maine Man brought the story of Buddy the Elf to life when meeting his biological father for the first time last week at Logan Airport dressed like the character from the movie. The man was reconnected with his father after learning about his existence through ancestry.com, read more on MassLive.com.

The Magical Holiday Tunnel:

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Autumn View

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Patricia Gray shares this “Autumn View” from the Mariner with pumpkins and the Boston skyline. “Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Email your best photos to info@northendwaterfront.com. Please include a sentence (or more) telling us about your photo. See past neighborhood photo posts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Event Notices

Julian Edelman Offers Freedom Trail Player a Dunkin’ Donuts Time Out

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

New England Patriot Julian Edelman tried his hand at being a Freedom Trail tour guide last week in Christopher Columbus Park as shown in these photos from the Freedom Trail Foundation. New England Patriots’ Julian Edelman (far right) joins (left to right) Freedom Trail Foundation Executive Director Suzanne Taylor, Freedom Trail Player Prince Hall, Edelman’s Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Featured Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: Signs of Easter and Black & White

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area. To be featured, tag us  @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront. Signs of Easter Although Easter will not be the same this year with many businesses closed, and individuals following social distancing and stay-at-home measures due to COVID-19, the Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply