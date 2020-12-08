Tuesday’s Brief: Star Wars Filming Rumors, Man Meets Biological Father Dressed as Buddy the Elf, Magical Holiday Tunnel

Today is Tuesday, December 8 and the recent fake rumors that Ewan McGregor might show up in Boston for filming for a Star Wars series has locals wondering why Boston and poking fun at the potential accommodations needed, read more on Universal Hub and Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

A Maine Man brought the story of Buddy the Elf to life when meeting his biological father for the first time last week at Logan Airport dressed like the character from the movie. The man was reconnected with his father after learning about his existence through ancestry.com, read more on MassLive.com.

The Magical Holiday Tunnel:

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.