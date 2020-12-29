Tuesday’s Brief: New Capacity Limits Leave Restaurants Starved for Customers, Ice Sculpture Stroll, Supermarket 2021 Schedule

Today is Tuesday, December 29 and as the last week of 2020 finally comes to an end, here’s what’s going on in the neighborhood this week…

Even if customers made reservations months ago, the new 25 percent capacity limit is forcing many restaurant owners to turn away customers they desperately need, read more on the Boston Globe.

Thursday, December 31

1:00PM Ice Sculpture Stroll. On New Year’s Eve, Boston Harbor Now is organizing a free, fun, safe Ice Sculpture Stroll to over a dozen sites from 1:00pm to dusk, see additional details here.

ABCD Neighborhood Service Centers’ food pantries are open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The North End/West End Center food pantry is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Call 617-523-8125 to schedule an appointment, continue reading.

