Daily Briefs

Tuesday’s Brief: New Capacity Limits Leave Restaurants Starved for Customers, Ice Sculpture Stroll, Supermarket 2021 Schedule

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Tuesday, December 29 and as the last week of 2020 finally comes to an end, here’s what’s going on in the neighborhood this week…

Notable News:

In the North End, occupancy limit leaves cafes, eateries starved for customers

Even if customers made reservations months ago, the new 25 percent capacity limit is forcing many restaurant owners to turn away customers they desperately need, read more on the Boston Globe.

Instagram:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, December 31

1:00PM Ice Sculpture Stroll. On New Year’s Eve, Boston Harbor Now is organizing a free, fun, safe Ice Sculpture Stroll to over a dozen sites from 1:00pm to dusk, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Supermarket 2021 Shuttle Schedule & Food Pantry Hours

ABCD Neighborhood Service Centers’ food pantries are open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The North End/West End Center food pantry is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Call 617-523-8125 to schedule an appointment, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Brad Marchand Selling North End Penthouse, Coffee Hour with Lydia Edwards, Concerts in the Courtyard, Open Mic Night

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Friday, July 24 and Boston Bruins player Brad Marchand’s North End penthouse is up for sale on Commercial Street for 2.85M, read more on Boston Magazine. Here’s what else you need to know for today… 10:00AM Coffee hour with Councilor Lydia Edwards. Say hello and share your questions, comments, and concerns. Coffee Hours Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: St. Anthony’s Centennial Celebration, Sacco & Vanzetti Anniversary, Bootcamp, Friday Films, Feast Fireworks

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Friday, August 23 and The Freedom Trail Foundation will be offering free public tours TODAY as part of the Highland Street Foundation’s Free Fun Friday program this summer! To learn more about the Free Fun Fridays and the Highland Street Foundation, visit www.highlandstreet.org or contact 617.357.8300 with any questions. Here’s what you need to Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Monday’s Brief: Patriots Win, AirBnb Regulation Battle Continues, EchoKids Music Concert

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Monday, February 4th and the Patriots are Super Bowl Champions for the 6th time in the last 18 years! They defeated the Los Angeles Rams last night 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. Here’s what else you need to know for today… 10:30AM EchoKids Music Concert & Workshop at the North End Branch Library. Join the North End Library and Berklee College of Music Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply