Sign Up for NEW Health’s Community Health Newsletter

NorthEndWaterfront.com has been an incredible resource for the community over the past decade. The site gave NEW Health the opportunity to share important news, events, and health education information in a timely fashion. Now that the year is winding down and we are fast approaching the day when NorthEndWaterfront.com will cease publication, we would like to encourage everyone to subscribe to NEW Health’s Community Health Newsletter.

What to expect?

NEW Health’s Community Health Newsletter will be periodically sent out to update subscribers on important public health information pertaining to the North End. Topics may include updated COVID testing information for NEW Health’s North End site, opportunities to raise money for food insecure children, upcoming health education events, and more.

How to subscribe?

Visit www.newhealthcenter.org and scroll to the bottom of the page where you see the picture below.

Type in your email and click subscribe. A green success bar should pop up. Signup forms can be found throughout NEW Health’s website on various pages.

Although Northendwaterfront.com is coming to an end, we look forward to bringing you essential public health information!