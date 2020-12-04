Event Notices Meetings

Residents’ Association Dec. 10 Agenda: Cross Street Hotel Proposal, NEW Health Holiday Fundraising Campaign, Water & Sewer Update

The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom. 

Principal of 6M Development Bill Caulder will present details on a proposed 135-room boutique hotel on Cross Street. NEW Health’s Luisa Siniscalchi, health education and outreach manager, and Nate Merlan, public affairs, will discuss a holiday fundraising campaign. Finally, Boston Water & Sewer Commission (BWSC) Communications Program Manager Eileen Snedeker and Project Manager Jean-Luc Teixeira will provide an update on upgrade construction.

To join the meeting, visit Zoom and enter the Meeting ID: 878 4205 0660 and  Password: 861578

7:00 pm – Welcome

7:05 pm – ZLC Update 

7:15 pm – NEW Health
NEW Health’s Luisa Siniscalchi, health education and outreach manager, and Nate Merlan, public affairs, will discuss a holiday fundraising campaign in which every $25 donated to the Food Insecurity Program will entitle the donor to a holiday greeting card with a gift of giving message. NEW Health is hoping to expand their food insecurity efforts throughout the holiday season with the funds raised. 

7:30 pm – Boston Water & Sewer Construction Update 
Update on BWSC water and sewer upgrade construction in the North End by Eileen Snedeker, communications program manager and Jean-Luc Teixeira, project manager. 

7:45 pm – Cross Street Hotel Proposal
The proposed Cross Street Hotel is currently a 135-room boutique hotel that will draw inspiration from the history of the neighborhood. The hotel project will adhere to the 55’ height limitation in 5 floors and will have a seasonal roof deck terrace open to guests and the public. The hotel will also integrate an open-air passageway to and from Cutillo Park and will have restaurant space looking onto the park on the back side with the goal of deterring and removing the nefarious park activity that currently exists. Bill Caulder, developer, will present.

