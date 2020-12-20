Police Blotter: Disturbing the Peace/Resisting Arrest on Hanover St.; Larceny from Boutique

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Disturbing the Peace

12/15/20 8:36 p.m.

Male suspect arrested for disturbing the peace, disorderly, assault & battery of a police officer, resisting arrest, and assault & battery after a confrontation in and outside of a Hanover Street restaurant. The intoxicated suspect became extremely aggressive towards restaurant staff, patrons, and pedestrians, as well as responding police officers in the area of Hanover and Parmenter Streets. Suspect, after a struggle, was finally placed into a cruiser to be booked at Area A-1 to which he refused while at the station.

Larceny

12/08/20 2:15 p.m.

Male suspect stole a necklace from a Hanover Street boutique and fled on foot. Video footage available.