Over $3,600 Raised for Winter Hats & Gloves for St. Francis House

Posted on Author John RomanoComment(0)

The North End Friends of St. Francis House extend a big thank you to all who donated to this year’s winter hat and glove drive for the St. Francis House Homeless Shelter. Just over $3,600 raised, the most ever! 

John Romano will be delivering a second shipment of items to the shelter— 252 hats, 180 scarves, two dozen pairs of gloves, one dozen earmuffs, and 50 hand-knit hats. When added to the first shipment two weeks ago, a total 444 pairs of gloves, 482 hats, 180 scarves and 12 pairs of earmuffs will have been donated. That’s almost 1000 items!

