Obituary: Sophie A. (DeFeo) Mercadante of Boston’s North End

Sophie A. (DeFeo) Mercadante of Boston’s North End passed away on December 29, 2020.

She is the loving daughter of the late Raffaele and Maria (Carifio) DeFeo. Beloved wife of the late Joseph “Pino” Mercadante. Adored mother of Ralph Mercadante of the North End. Cherished grandmother of Unique Mercadante Payne and Joseph Mercadante. Dear sister of Anthony DeFeo and his partner Robyn Olson. Longtime friend of Louise “Lu Lu” D’Ambra of the North End. Also survived by niece Renee DeFeo, nephew Raffael DeFeo, loving cousins and friends.

Due to the current pandemic situation, all services will be private. Entombment will be held in St. Michael Community Mausoleum, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sophie’s memory may be made to: St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113.