Nancy J. Caruso of Boston’s North End was born on July 16, 1929 and passed away on November 20, 2020.

Visitation will be held on December 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm at St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover Street, Boston, MA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on December 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover Street, Boston, MA.